404 - Mobile Page Error

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi everyone!
I'm working on designing an interface for a community of 404 ui page error. This is the playful illustration made for the error page. Stay tuned for the complete UI!
I hope you all will love it!
Have a great day!
Press "L" to appreciate it