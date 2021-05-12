Nandan Sirigineedi

404 - Mobile Page Error

404 - Mobile Page Error
Hi everyone!
I'm working on designing an interface for a community of 404 ui page error. This is the playful illustration made for the error page. Stay tuned for the complete UI!
I hope you all will love it!
Have a great day!
Posted on May 12, 2021
