Logo proposition for Monde Vert

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I have worked last week on this exciting project. "Monde Vert" menaning "Green World". Monde vert is an association based in Togo, which works mainly for reforestation and fights ardently through the sensitization of the population. I had a great time working on this exciting project.
No to deforestation