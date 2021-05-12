Shofwan Bewok

Property Landing Page for Grand Harvest

Shofwan Bewok
Shofwan Bewok
  • Save
Property Landing Page for Grand Harvest
Download color palette

This is my web design proposal for them. What do you think?

and I also opened the opportunity to be recruited as a UI / UX Designer. Contact me on my email: muhammadshofwanfa@gmail.com

Thank You.

Posted on May 12, 2021
Shofwan Bewok
Shofwan Bewok

More by Shofwan Bewok

View profile
    • Like