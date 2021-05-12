Trending designs to inspire you
Nobina
Self-ordering restaurant kiosk
In this design, I approach, alongside simpleness and minimalism, was to create a sense of innovation and attractiveness to transfer the main concept and goal of the design to the audience. so we used symbols of food and cookery together.
for doing so, I created a new combination comprising some stars* (a symbol of innovation & magic), a leaf of parsley (symbol of nature and Parsley is strong-tasting and very popular green, It is more likely to be used as a garnish or an ingredient), and finally a toque Blanche (cooking hat).
*One of the meanings of Nobina is the magic of nature.
