Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi folks,
This is a SaaS Landing page I designed in my internship.
I was responsible for the competitor analysis and decide the landing page style.
The illustration components are made by understanding the workflow of the SaaS webapp.
Open to freelance work.
Contact: shebinjoseph1234@gmail.com