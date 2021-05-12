I trampled this polluted city underfoot- Manipulation Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a protest design. We are polluting the environment day by day due to which we are harming ourselves and harming other animals. This situation is due to us today. Cutting down trees, killing animals and birds has created a very bad situation.