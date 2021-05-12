Md. Anisul Islam

I trampled this polluted city underfoot- Manipulation Design

Md. Anisul Islam
Md. Anisul Islam
  • Save
I trampled this polluted city underfoot- Manipulation Design professionaleditng editing design gfx photoshopdesign photoshop graphics graphicsdesign
Download color palette

This is a protest design. We are polluting the environment day by day due to which we are harming ourselves and harming other animals. This situation is due to us today. Cutting down trees, killing animals and birds has created a very bad situation.

Md. Anisul Islam
Md. Anisul Islam

More by Md. Anisul Islam

View profile
    • Like