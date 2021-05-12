SIMPLEX ICONS

Trending designs to inspire you
👋Hi Dribbblers!
Today I would like to share icons for https://www.simplex.com/ that I had the pleasure to work on.
📗SIMPLEX? Simplex, a licensed financial institution, empowers its vast network of partners to accept the widest range of payment methods, including Visa, MasterCard, Apple Pay, SWIFT, SEPA, and more!
🙌How we helped? Our main goal was to create the best possible visual effects which should go in the pair with new company branding.
