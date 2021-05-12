Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jacek Janiczak
tonik

SIMPLEX ICONS

Jacek Janiczak
tonik
Jacek Janiczak for tonik
SIMPLEX ICONS
Hi Dribbblers!
Today I would like to share icons for https://www.simplex.com/ that I had the pleasure to work on.

SIMPLEX? Simplex, a licensed financial institution, empowers its vast network of partners to accept the widest range of payment methods, including Visa, MasterCard, Apple Pay, SWIFT, SEPA, and more!

How we helped? Our main goal was to create the best possible visual effects which should go in the pair with new company branding.

Posted on May 12, 2021
tonik
tonik
Internetting since our moms got dial-ups.
