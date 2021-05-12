Aika Lim

Astro Single Sign On (SSO) Redesign

Astro Single Sign On (SSO) Redesign uiux uxdesign uidesign redesign
Redesigning a new SSO that able to help Astro
improve the interface and experience of Sign Up, Login, and Astro Account. Linking and able to keep Astro customer privacy information safe.

Figma Mockup Link: https://www.figma.com/proto/7hy6QPsDXnDZKaaojoUwz7/Astro-SSO_Aijia-LIM?page-id=0%3A1&node-id=1%3A33&scaling=scale-down

Posted on May 12, 2021
