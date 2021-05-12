Is the Height of Your Chimney a Seismic Liability?

Trending designs to inspire you
When was the last time you took a good look at your chimney? If you’re like most homeowners, it’s probably been a while since you gave it any thought. A word of warning from a Orinda chimney cleaner, the height of your chimney can actually become an earthquake liability. Learn more here!