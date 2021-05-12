Waiting for the bus

aiting for the bus in Shibuya, Tokuo. This was my entry for the #shibuyapixelart2020 contest.

I used Google Street View to get some references for this one and first thing that stood out to me was amount of plants everywhere. Despite being so urbanized and tightly populated there's a lot of green on the streets. Almost every house has plants in pots around it. I fond it to be really cute and so tried to incorporate those greens in my artwork :)