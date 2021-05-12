Health Insurance Website

Hi everyone,

I'm trying to redesign the health insurance service website which is inspired by the Indonesian government's Social Security Administration (BPJS), what do you think about this deisgn? feel free to comment.

See the original site here : www.bpjs-kesehatan.go.id/bpjs/

Hope u like it ✨

Tool:

- Figma

- Photoshop

************

Press "L" to give me love ❤️!

************

.

Have an awesome project, kindly

Dm me or mail muhammadajrin12@gmail.com

.

Also find me on:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/muhammad_ajrinn/

linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/muhammad-ajrin/

.

#website #health #healthcare #insurance #dailyui #webdesign #whitespace #concept #uiinspiration #webkit #redesign