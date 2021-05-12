MUDIK - LEBARAN

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Dribbblers👋
-
I want to share my illustration design
The concept of this Illustration is telling about homecoming or the "MUDIK" tradition from Indonesia. "MUDIK" is a tradition carried out by Indonesia after 1 month of fasting in the month of Ramadan. "MUDIK" was forbidden by Indonesia Government during Pandemic Covid-19, But the Indonesian People still want to do "MUDIK" because of family reasons. Hopefully Covid-19 disappears soon.
Happy Eid Mubarak
-
What do you think guys? Feel free to comment below. Thank you!
-
Hope you like and enjoy it!