Smart Home App Hero Section Animation

Hi, folks! 👋 How are you doing?
This time, we present a concept of a landing page hero section for a smart home app. We used animation to make it vivid and eye-catching.
Let us know what you think about it in the comments below and don’t forget to press ❤️
Thanks to Alex and Bogdan for great work
More pixels 👇🏻
