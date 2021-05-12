Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kevin van de Wetering

Awesome Brush Script Lettering

Kevin van de Wetering
Kevin van de Wetering
  • Save
Awesome Brush Script Lettering custom lettering lettering artist handlettered brush lettering script handlettering lettering
Download color palette

This was a personal project of mine where the goal was to visualize the meaning of ‘Awesome’ in a script. It had to have a mix of a cool and complimenting feel to it. I was curious to try my hand on a minimalistic brush script and decided that this would work best with shadows to give a bit of a 3D twist to it.

-
My socials you can find here:
Instagram | Linkedin | Behance | Portfolio

Kevin van de Wetering
Kevin van de Wetering

More by Kevin van de Wetering

View profile
    • Like