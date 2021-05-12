Awesome Brush Script Lettering

Trending designs to inspire you
This was a personal project of mine where the goal was to visualize the meaning of ‘Awesome’ in a script. It had to have a mix of a cool and complimenting feel to it. I was curious to try my hand on a minimalistic brush script and decided that this would work best with shadows to give a bit of a 3D twist to it.
