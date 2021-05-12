Daily UI 002 | Credit Card Checkout | Designed by @hrsd4ror4

Trending designs to inspire you
Daily UI 002 - In this assignment I was given the work to design a Credit Card Checkout form or page; while keeping in mind the important elements such as the numbers, dates, security numbers, etc.
The MI Music application's Hungama Pro feature allows users to have access to an unlimited library of worldwide music at a reasonable price of Rs. 299 charged annually.
I am a user of MI Music app and was thinking to redesign the Credit Card Checkout screen as its not at all matching the vibrant color palette of the platform.
My effort was to work on it's aesthetics, to make the options easily accessible and contract the unnecessary information.