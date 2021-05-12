Jakub Helcberger

Banking app

Jakub Helcberger
Jakub Helcberger
Hire Me
  • Save
Banking app simple clean ui clean mobile app uxui ux concept ui design transaction screen money transfer banking banking app
Download color palette

Hi all! Here are some of the first screens from my attempt at creating a super app for banking. A full case study should be available next week on my Behance page :)

Have a good one
Cheers!

Jakub Helcberger
Jakub Helcberger
Junior UI•UX Looking for New Adventures ✌🏻
Hire Me

More by Jakub Helcberger

View profile
    • Like