Munchy Bake Box Website - Landing Page

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello, everyone👋🏻
Finally I have finished a project to create a website design for a baking company in the UK. This is the landing page of the website I created, which has a cheerful, jokes and relaxed concept.
Hope you enjoy, happy, like it, and feel free to leave your feedback.
Don't forget press (L) to like my work.
Thank you...