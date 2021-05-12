Akhdiyat Restu Fiqih

Munchy Bake Box Website - Landing Page

Munchy Bake Box Website - Landing Page inspiration app cooking recipe ingredient cake illustraion chef baking bakery logo bakery baker bake ux design ui design uiux web design website landing page
Hello, everyone👋🏻

Finally I have finished a project to create a website design for a baking company in the UK. This is the landing page of the website I created, which has a cheerful, jokes and relaxed concept.

Hope you enjoy, happy, like it, and feel free to leave your feedback.
Don't forget press (L) to like my work.
Thank you...

