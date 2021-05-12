Rico Smith

Typographic Music Player

  1. Type Based - Music Player 01.png
  2. Type Based - Music Player 02.png
  3. Type Based - Music Player 03.png

These days a lot of interfaces are all looking the same.

So, I was playing with the idea of only using flat typography as UI elements (except for the timeline).

Let me know what you think? Is this successful or unsuccessful? Do you think UI design is looking very monotonous these days?

