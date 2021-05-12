Typographic Music Player

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
These days a lot of interfaces are all looking the same.
So, I was playing with the idea of only using flat typography as UI elements (except for the timeline).
Let me know what you think? Is this successful or unsuccessful? Do you think UI design is looking very monotonous these days?