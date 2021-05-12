Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Muscle Mutants - Branding

Muscle Mutants - Branding
The challenge was to create a brand identity that is bold enough to represent everything the gym offers. They needed a strong and confident voice from the color palette to typography and an impact on logo-mark. All elements could be cohesive and part of the same identity system.

Posted on May 12, 2021
