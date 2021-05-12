Muscle Mutants - Branding

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The challenge was to create a brand identity that is bold enough to represent everything the gym offers. They needed a strong and confident voice from the color palette to typography and an impact on logo-mark. All elements could be cohesive and part of the same identity system.