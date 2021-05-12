hipfonts

Fright Night

Fright Night rock film evil knife crime bloody death scary movie halloween creepy horror netflix strangerthings scary
If you’re looking for a typeface that will grab the readers attention and build suspense, this font is for you. Fright Night is an emotional serif typeface with horror vibes. The font is clean, sharp, and unique. Fright Night is suitable for posters, movie titles, billboards, branding, business card, and much more.

Download Here: https://hipfonts.com/portfolio/fright-night/

