Hi guys 🙋, here’s my new UI Design concept for ēPay The Payment app. 🧑🏻🏫
A simple and intuitive payment app where you can make your payment to anyone or anywhere by just scanning a QR Code.
–
Icons: iconly by @piqodesign
Images: @unsplash
Mockup: mockupbro
–
What do you think about the design? 💭
Please leave your valuable feedback in the comment section. That would be really helpful 🙌🏼.