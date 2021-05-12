Ishank Darekar

ēPay The Payment app

Ishank Darekar
Ishank Darekar
  • Save
ēPay The Payment app interface ui ux designer app pay user experience uiinspirations adobexd dribbble payment app ui designs uiux application mobile ui branding ui designer ui ux application design figma userinterface
Download color palette

Hi guys 🙋, here’s my new UI Design concept for ēPay The Payment app. 🧑🏻‍🏫
A simple and intuitive payment app where you can make your payment to anyone or anywhere by just scanning a QR Code.

Icons: iconly by @piqodesign
Images: @unsplash
Mockup: mockupbro

What do you think about the design? 💭
Please leave your valuable feedback in the comment section. That would be really helpful 🙌🏼.

Ishank Darekar
Ishank Darekar

More by Ishank Darekar

View profile
    • Like