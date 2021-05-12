NFT ART- Anyone can own NFTs

Trending designs to inspire you
WIP.
I am currently working on a company's Whiteboard illustrations. This piece should convey a message that multiple owners can have a shares in one-of-a-kind NFT art piece.
Let me know your thoughts in comments.
