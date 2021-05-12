Varun Sharda

NFT ART- Anyone can own NFTs

Varun Sharda
Varun Sharda
Hire Me
  • Save
NFT ART- Anyone can own NFTs design modernism modern popular illustration vector illustrator design vector illustrations futuristic art futuristic design futuristic ui nft piece nftart nft human hands jigsaw puzzle puzzles abstract art modern illustrations modern illustration modern design
NFT ART- Anyone can own NFTs design modernism modern popular illustration vector illustrator design vector illustrations futuristic art futuristic design futuristic ui nft piece nftart nft human hands jigsaw puzzle puzzles abstract art modern illustrations modern illustration modern design
Download color palette
  1. Niftex_2.jpg
  2. Niftex.jpg

WIP.
I am currently working on a company's Whiteboard illustrations. This piece should convey a message that multiple owners can have a shares in one-of-a-kind NFT art piece.

Let me know your thoughts in comments.

Press "L" if you like it.
Contact: varunsharda03@gmail.com

Varun Sharda
Varun Sharda
UI. UX. VISUAL. INTERACTIONS. GRAPHICS. ILLUSTRATIONS.
Hire Me

More by Varun Sharda

View profile
    • Like