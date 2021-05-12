VoyagerHeroImaChristian Benevides (Voyager): A Trip ige 1160x584

Trending designs to inspire you
Travelling beyond time and space, Christian Voyager’s illustrations are a reflection of the dimensions that lie just beyond our sight. From illustrating album covers to working on gaming projects, his artworks reflect skill and talent like no other.
Read full interview with Christian Benevides
https://laetro.com/blog/christian-benevides-voyager-a-trip-into-fantasy-through-fine-lines/