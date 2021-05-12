Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Saberin hasan

Box packaging design

Saberin hasan
Saberin hasan
  • Save
Box packaging design hennadesigns henna icon ui design illustration packaging design typography ux vector adobe illustrator graphic design
Download color palette

The Box Packaging Design, Smart choice.

Previous work sample (portfolio):
https://www.behance.net/saberin211b8a4

We are introducing professional LOGO/ BRAND, Custom Design and PACKAGING design in an affordable range.

#Offering unlimited initial design concept until you choose the final design.

#No hidden or extra charges.

#we only charge you, for delivering final files.

Vector files, AI, JPEG file, SVG, TIFF, PDF file, Font file, PNG file.
Amazon Product label
Pixel Perfect and print-ready
100% unique and creative label

To hire/contact or any query:
E-mail: saberin2117@gmail.com
Skype: live:131902717d73bdfc
https://twitter.com/home?refsrc
Instagram - @saberin2117

Saberin hasan
Saberin hasan

More by Saberin hasan

View profile
    • Like