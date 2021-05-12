CORPORATE BRAND IDENTITY: H2o

H2o: alkaline spring water

A branding project using the Quadradius Method of design for an alkaline spring water concept brand. This system forces the designer to simplify and create a corporate symbol. It is a Swiss method that is much more difficult than it seems - like building an animal with lego or tangram with positive and negative space on graph paper.

I chose an animal that has a positive value (elephant) and created a company profile with a logo and added type and applied this logo to stationery, branded pieces, and web pages.

Elephants represent trust, honesty which is important when you’re deciding what to put in your body. They are slow to anger, therefore a calming and patient symbol. Research shows they are great at swimming because they could have evolved from mammals like the sea cow. Additionally, water is reliable and is one thing the human body cannot survive without because we are mostly made of water. Elephants tend to stay near water sources, can smell water from 5km away and can drink about 200L per day. Alkaline water helps slow down the aging process, regulate pH levels of the body and prevent various chronic diseases. Moreover, it neutralizes acid levels in the body, which normal water cannot do.