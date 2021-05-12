Brixey – Responsive Architecture WordPress Theme

Trending designs to inspire you
Brixey architecture theme entirely comes with an extensive set of carefully chosen and pixely crafted page layouts with many practical elements and features that let you create and manage your website effortlessly and gives a revolutionary feel for your site.
Main Features:
4 intro type variation
Dark & Light Skin Option
2 Types Of Detailed Design Homepage Version
6 Projects Page Layout
12 Single Projects Layout
4 Header Menu Option
Pre-defined Inner Pages
Unlimited Options
WPBakery Page Builder
Contact Form 7
Advanced Theme Options
Fast & Friendly Support
One Click Demo Install
Translation Ready
Features:
Unlimited Colors in Live Customizer
Lot’s of Shortcodes are available
SEO Optimized
Google fonts and Upload your custom premium fonts
Advanced Typography
Google Map
FontAwesome & Line Icons
Child Theme
Browser Compatible
Lifetime Updates
Documentation
Video Tutorials
Download Brixey WordPress Theme