Hero section of a website

Download color palette

This simple but sophisticated hero section design has been created for food supplements selling website. I have tried my best to keep the design clean and easy so that the developer can easily convert it into an HTML template.
Please give feedback and comments. Your expert suggestions would highly be appreciated.
Posted on May 12, 2021
