Hero section of a website

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This simple but sophisticated hero section design has been created for food supplements selling website. I have tried my best to keep the design clean and easy so that the developer can easily convert it into an HTML template.
Please give feedback and comments. Your expert suggestions would highly be appreciated.
Thanks for watching.