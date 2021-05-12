Hello everyone....

Most of people make washing, ironing clothes 👚👖 by themselves. Nevertheless , Busy folks cannot focus on doing chores like mention above , it can be so hectic so that I come up an idea of creating 'Laundry Path' App.By using that app, it will help your daily routine less fatigue. For instance , you can send sheets, towels and clothes to the laundry.If you don't have time to go there, you can take delivery 🚚 or 🚲 that is up to you.

Futhermore, you can also buy machines related with chores.

That is just my brief explanation about app. Following design is some pages of 'Laundry Path' application.

Warmly welcome feedbacks and also suggestions.