Insan Cipta

IApon

Insan Cipta
Insan Cipta
  • Save
IApon icon branding vector logo design
Download color palette

Helping hand vector that means always care about the service. The rectangle means the consistency of the service and genuine of the product. The rectangle as I and hand like a word A. The color using green as the genuine of product and yellow as happines of customer that we care

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2021
Insan Cipta
Insan Cipta
Like