Tezos india Webdesign

Hello Everyone,
Happy to share out recent work with Blockchain giant Tezos - Indian division.
We executed a complete revamp of tezos inda and branding.
We are always a step ahead to contribute crypto community and defi products.
.
Hope you will like our website/design.
---------------------------------------------------------------
---------------------------------------------------------------
:envelope_with_arrow: We are Blockchain focused design startup. Have any Crypto/Blockchain projects in mind? We are available for new projects.
Say "hi" at hello@indianpix.co
.
Join Our Discord Team For Premium UI kit: https://discord.gg/KQrPCtvV