Sanket Pal
indianpix

Tezos india Webdesign

Sanket Pal
indianpix
Sanket Pal for indianpix
Tezos india Webdesign indian blockchain designer indianpix design studio tezos official tezos community india dark theme blue theme tezos india foundation indian style indian blue webdesign landing page blockchain product tezos product crypto tezos blockchain blockchain xtz tezos india tezos
  1. Dribbble Thumb v4.png
  2. Web 1920 – 8.png
  3. Web 1920 – 5.png
  4. Dribbble Thumb.png

Hello Everyone,
Happy to share out recent work with Blockchain giant Tezos - Indian division.
We executed a complete revamp of tezos inda and branding.
We are always a step ahead to contribute crypto community and defi products.

Hope you will like our website/design.
:envelope_with_arrow: We are Blockchain focused design startup. Have any Crypto/Blockchain projects in mind? We are available for new projects.
Say "hi" at hello@indianpix.co
Join Our Discord Team For Premium UI kit: https://discord.gg/KQrPCtvV

indianpix
indianpix
Indian Design studio for Ui/Ux, blockchain &custom WordPress
