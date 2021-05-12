Roof - Construction, Building WordPress Theme

Trending designs to inspire you
The roof is the finest quality construction theme equipped with intelligent features to support your customer’s quest and gives a seamless experience to present yourself professionally in the field of construction.
Main Features:
Premade Demos
Diffrent Header Styles
Multiple Colour Options
Estimation Calculator
2 Portfolio Styles & 4 types of Columns options
Pre-defined Inner Pages
Powered by WooCommerce with flexible Option
Unlimited Options
WPBakery Page Builder
WooCommerce
Contact Form 7
WPML
Mail Chimp
Advanced Theme Options
Fast & Friendly Support
One Click Demo Install
Translation Ready
Features:
Unlimited Colors in Live Customizer
Lot’s of Shortcodes are available
SEO Optimized
Google fonts and Upload your custom premium fonts
Advanced Typography
Google Map
FontAwesome & Line Icons
Child Theme
Browser Compatible
Lifetime Updates
Documentation
Video Tutorials