Roof - Construction, Building WordPress Theme

Roof - Construction, Building WordPress Theme shop plumber industry corporate contractor constructor construction company business building architecture templates minimal
The roof is the finest quality construction theme equipped with intelligent features to support your customer’s quest and gives a seamless experience to present yourself professionally in the field of construction.

Main Features:

Premade Demos
Diffrent Header Styles
Multiple Colour Options
Estimation Calculator
2 Portfolio Styles & 4 types of Columns options
Pre-defined Inner Pages
Powered by WooCommerce with flexible Option
Unlimited Options
WPBakery Page Builder
WooCommerce
Contact Form 7
WPML
Mail Chimp
Advanced Theme Options
Fast & Friendly Support
One Click Demo Install
Translation Ready

Features:

Unlimited Colors in Live Customizer
Lot’s of Shortcodes are available
SEO Optimized
Google fonts and Upload your custom premium fonts
Advanced Typography
Google Map
FontAwesome & Line Icons
Child Theme
Browser Compatible
Lifetime Updates
Documentation
Video Tutorials

