The Sleeping Indian on Sheep Mountain WPA Poster

The Sleeping Indian on Sheep Mountain WPA Poster
WPA Poster Art of the Sleeping Indian on Sheep Mountain in the Gros Ventre Wilderness of Bridger-Teton National Forest near Jackson, Wyoming done in works project administration style.

