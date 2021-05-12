Aloysius Patrimonio

Cholla Cactus Garden in Joshua Tree NP WPA Poster

Cholla Cactus Garden in Joshua Tree NP WPA Poster forest flora national monument mountain range national park mountain trail desert teddy bear prickly pears wpa
WPA Poster Art of Cholla Cactus Garden Nature Trail near Desert Hot Springs located in Joshua Tree National Park in California done in works project administration style or federal art project style.

