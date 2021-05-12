Aloysius Patrimonio

Arch Rock in Joshua Tree NP WPA Poster

Arch Rock in Joshua Tree NP WPA Poster landscape scenery forest flora national monument mountain range national park mountain trail desert boulder field spanning granite arch wpa
WPA Poster Art of the granite arch known as Arch Rock spanning over a boulder field in Joshua Tree National Park in California done in works project administration style or federal art project style.

