Amazing animated name signatures collection

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
How to make animated name signatures so they grab attention of your viewers. Its a pretty complicated task for an animator. I have learned through several years of experience some dos and don'ts in this space. So if you want your logo signature to stand out from the crowd and shine. You will need a motion designer for the task.