Blood Company Logo

Blood Company is a company that offer a selection of affordable retail and home automation.They want to convey a sense of security, while at the same time being inexpensive.
I combined Blood Drop, Webcam for Security and Letter 'B' is The First Letter of the Logo Tittle for this Amazing logo.
For Inquiries :
Contact me : ahtaru9@gmail.com
Facebook : /alhasantoru
Behance : /alhasantoru