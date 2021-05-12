Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Blood Company Logo vector minimalist design illustrator graphic design blue logo design logo
Blood Company is a company that offer a selection of affordable retail and home automation.They want to convey a sense of security, while at the same time being inexpensive.

I combined Blood Drop, Webcam for Security and Letter 'B' is The First Letter of the Logo Tittle for this Amazing logo.

For Inquiries :
Contact me : ahtaru9@gmail.com
Facebook : /alhasantoru
Behance : /alhasantoru

Posted on May 12, 2021
