World of Graze

World of Graze monogram serif elegant gradient grazing box grazing table cheese platters dessert boxes vine grazing charcuterie rose gold
  1. wog-dribbble.jpg
  2. wog-dribbble-2.jpg
  3. wog-grazing6.jpg
  4. wog-grazing7.jpg

World of Graze - an exceptional grazing service based in Surrey, BC.

The client requested a rose gold gradient colour scheme for the logo.

"We create beautiful worlds of grazing, one table at a time."

