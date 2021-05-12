Window to Paradise

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Ninety percent of my art comes from my dreams. I have had incredibly vivid dreams since I was a child and only learned to harness their creative potential in the last 10 years or so. My art is surreal because my dreams are surreal. Well, I guess all dreams are surreal. Who has normal dreams?