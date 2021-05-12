Adam Valls

Window to Paradise

Window to Paradise digital art
Ninety percent of my art comes from my dreams. I have had incredibly vivid dreams since I was a child and only learned to harness their creative potential in the last 10 years or so. My art is surreal because my dreams are surreal. Well, I guess all dreams are surreal. Who has normal dreams?

Posted on May 12, 2021
