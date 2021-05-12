Ahmed Abdalla

Locus – Product Design

Locus is a digital addressing system designed to help facilitate the logistics in Sudan.
It addresses the need for a common digital platform that can be used by all logistics company
owners and drivers

Full project:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/119334861/Locus-Product-Design

