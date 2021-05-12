Natalie Grakovski

RULES & HINTS POSTERS

Two rules and/or hints from Corita Kent's Rules & Hints for Students and Teachers, Corita Art Centre, corita.org.

I chose three adjectives for each rule that defines the tone/mood/personality of the rules and selected the Escrow Banner typeface to visually expresses these adjectives. In each design, I applied typographic voice by employing the Seven Degrees of Typographic Contrast.

"Rule 2: Pull everything out of your teacher. Pull everything out of your fellow students."
- Adjectives: supportive, inspirational, encouraging

"Rule 4: Consider everything an experiment."
- Adjectives: adventurous, exploratory, different

