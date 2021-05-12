Robert Gourley

Axure RP 10 UX/UI Design

Robert Gourley
Robert Gourley
  • Save
Axure RP 10 UX/UI Design product design app design minimal interfaces ui design axure interface ux ui
Download color palette

As part of my UI overhaul of Axure RP 10, I streamlined confusing workflows and simplified the design language. We ended up with still the most powerful product in the space, yet still easy to learn for newcomers and those coming from other design tools.

https://www.robertgourleydesign.com/

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2021
Robert Gourley
Robert Gourley

More by Robert Gourley

View profile
    • Like