Planet, Series A #006

Planet, Series A #006 texture planet space art photoshop illustration
Sixth in the series. I think I need to attend Nebulaholics Anonymous or something. I'm especially fond of the dichotomy between a dry, barren planet, compared to the cool and rich purples, pinks, and blues of space. This planet resists where it lives.

Posted on May 12, 2021
