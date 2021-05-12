Fauzan Ahmat Rahmawan

"CareEducation" Landing Page Web Donation

"CareEducation" Landing Page Web Donation userinterface education website educationweb webdonation webdesign user interface uiux ui design
Hello everyone !!!
Today I'm going to share my new design exploration under the name "CareEducation". CareEducation is a fundraising platform and an invitation to volunteer in realizing equitable access to education for every child, especially those in Indonesia. Here are the results of my design on the landing page for "CareEducation"

