"CareEducation" Landing Page Web Donation

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello everyone !!!
Today I'm going to share my new design exploration under the name "CareEducation". CareEducation is a fundraising platform and an invitation to volunteer in realizing equitable access to education for every child, especially those in Indonesia. Here are the results of my design on the landing page for "CareEducation"