TYPEFACE EXPLORATION

Poster design that features all the letters, numbers and additional glyphs of a typeface. I created a design that highlights the unique characteristics of the ITC Lubalin Graph typeface; a strong, heavily geometric 1974 slab serif.
Key concepts:
- Type anatomy
- Type classification
- Seven degrees of Typographic contrast