TYPEFACE EXPLORATION

TYPEFACE EXPLORATION typography poster poster design photoshop cc illustrator cc design type art type design typography graphic design illustrator photoshop adobe photoshop adobe illustrator
Poster design that features all the letters, numbers and additional glyphs of a typeface. I created a design that highlights the unique characteristics of the ITC Lubalin Graph typeface; a strong, heavily geometric 1974 slab serif.

Key concepts:
- Type anatomy
- Type classification
- Seven degrees of Typographic contrast

