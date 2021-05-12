TYPEFACE EXPLORATION

Poster design that features all the letters, numbers and additional glyphs of a typeface. I created a design that highlights the unique characteristics of the ITC Lubalin Graph typeface; a strong, heavily geometric 1974 slab serif.

Key concepts:

- Type anatomy

- Type classification

- Seven degrees of Typographic contrast