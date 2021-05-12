Maxim Aginsky

Color options. Up Syndrome - Educational app for special kids

Maxim Aginsky
Maxim Aginsky
  • Save
Color options. Up Syndrome - Educational app for special kids words mobile app
Download color palette

Children with special needs face various challenges, difficulties and delays, but just like any kid, they love to play with electronic devices and to interact with mobile applications...

The case on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/118874937/Up-Syndrome-Educational-app-for-special-kids

Follow my work on the social:
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Linkedin

Thank You so much for your time !

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2021
Maxim Aginsky
Maxim Aginsky

More by Maxim Aginsky

View profile
    • Like