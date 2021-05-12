Color options. Up Syndrome - Educational app for special kids

Children with special needs face various challenges, difficulties and delays, but just like any kid, they love to play with electronic devices and to interact with mobile applications...



The case on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/118874937/Up-Syndrome-Educational-app-for-special-kids



Follow my work on the social:

Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Linkedin



Thank You so much for your time !