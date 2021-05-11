Tiprada Jongsuksommart

koi white

Tiprada Jongsuksommart
Tiprada Jongsuksommart
  • Save
koi white tattoo design tattoo art koi fish linework lineart vector logo flat digitalartist digitalart design business art
Download color palette

Koi is the symbol of wealth and good luck in chinese and japanese believe especially when they are swimming upwards or in circle. I love to play with lines and colours so here comes the piece.

Tiprada Jongsuksommart
Tiprada Jongsuksommart

More by Tiprada Jongsuksommart

View profile
    • Like