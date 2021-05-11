Alp Akdogan

Medical Courier Booking Service Mobile App

Medical Courier Booking Service Mobile App
Clinical Labs’ Click to Collect is our online courier booking service, which enables medical clinics and vets to request a courier pick-up with the click of a button, providing up-to-date arrival times and real-time GPS tracking.

Posted on May 11, 2021
UX/UI | Product Designer
