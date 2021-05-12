Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alex Lauderdale

Volley - Project detail

Alex Lauderdale
Alex Lauderdale
Hire Me
  • Save
Volley - Project detail interface jira trello asana flow clean web app uiux dropdown ui dropdown task inbox dashboard volley
Download color palette

Exploring some enhancements to the project detail page for Volley, including note priority, assignments, attachments and statuses.

Alex Lauderdale
Alex Lauderdale
UI, UX Web and Graphic designer
Hire Me

More by Alex Lauderdale

View profile
    • Like