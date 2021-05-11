Vida Moayedi

The Flower Studio Mobile App Design

Vida Moayedi
Vida Moayedi
Hire Me
  • Save
The Flower Studio Mobile App Design figma flowershop mobile app design flower flower studio flower mobile app
Download color palette

This is the design of a flower shop mobile app using Figma. This app lets users search for and buy flowers to be designed by the florist.

Vida Moayedi
Vida Moayedi
UI/UX Designer
Hire Me

More by Vida Moayedi

View profile
    • Like