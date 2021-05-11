Gema Syihab

BERINAMA KOPI LOGO

Gema Syihab
Gema Syihab
  • Save
BERINAMA KOPI LOGO typography vector minimal illustrator illustration flat design clean branding logo
Download color palette

Coffee shop that focuses on serving various kinds of coffee from selected beans in a unique way, located in Indonesia

Gema Syihab
Gema Syihab

More by Gema Syihab

View profile
    • Like